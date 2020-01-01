FKF Shield Cup: Boost for Sofapaka as Asieche returns to face Bandari

Batoto ba Mungu have received a huge boost with the return of their midfielder ahead of their Round of 16 fixture in Mombasa

will welcome back midfielder Ellie Asieche when they travel to Mombasa to take on in the FKF Round of 16 on Saturday.

Asieche suffered an arm injury during their Kenyan Premier League match against AFC last week but has now returned to training with the rest of the squad.

“It is good to have Asieche back now that we have a tough game in the Shield Cup which we want to win,” Sofapaka coach John Baraza told Goal.

“We want to do well in the domestic competition because we know it gives us an avenue to play in continental football so having your full squad is something good for any coach, I am happy [Asieche] is back and everyone is looking ready ahead of the match in Mombasa.”

Sofapaka will, however, miss the services of Nigerian striker Promise Chinonso, who suffered a groin injury last Friday in their league match against Zoo FC where they shared the spoils.

In other matches, Wazito FC will host fellow side at Kenyatta Stadium on the first day of action while will come up against fellow top-flight side Posta .

National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium while on Sunday, AFC Leopards will come up against NSL outfit Ushuru FC at Kenyatta Stadium.

will have to overcome the Migori Youth hurdle to progress to the next phase as battle FC Talanta in Machakos after the AFC Leopards vs Ushuru match.

The final will be held on May 30 and the winner gets a Caf Confederation Cup slot as well as a Sh2 million cash prize.