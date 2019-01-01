FKF Shield Cup: Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks final rained off at Kasarani

The Dockers v Sharks final has been put off due to heavy rains and will now be played from the second half on Sunday

and will have to play again on Sunday to decide the winner of the FKF tournament for the 2018/19 season.

This is after the final was put off on Saturday owing to the heavy rains that pounded Nairobi City and its environs leaving the match venue – Kasarani – in an unplayable condition.

Article continues below

The teams had headed to the tunnel for half-time after an entertaining first half that saw Bandari take a deserved 2-1 lead when the heavens opened up forcing the match referee to call off the tie after assessing the situation of the venue.

“We will replay the game on Sunday and it will kick-off at 11 am. The match will be played at the same venue and will start from the second half,” one of the FKF official, who did not want to be named told Goal at Kasarani.

More to follow.............