FKF Shield Cup: Bandari hammer minnows’ SS Assad to storm into final

The Dockers will now face the winners between KCB and defending champions Kariobangi Sharks in the final

stormed into the FKF final after thrashing Division One side SS Assad 6-1 in a semi-final match staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Congolese striker Yema Mwana opened the scoring in the second minute with a tap in from close range.

Abdallah Hassan made it 2-0 in the 7th minute with a long-range effort after he spotted the keeper off his line. Darius Msagha's diving header from a Moses Mudavadi delivery made it 3-0 at the quarter hour mark.

Hassan grabbed his second of the match and the team's third in the 22nd minute before substitute Wycliffe Ochomo who had earlier missed a couple of chances scored a fifth in the 34th minute.

Athumani Bori pulled a goal back for the minnows just before the break, firing home from a rebound.

Two minutes into the second half, William Wadri got onto the scoresheet. The attacker latched onto a pass from compatriot Fred Nkata before firing home.

Bandari continued dominating the clash in search of more goals but a number of missed chances ensured that the scoreline didn't get more embarrassing.