FKF Shield Cup: Bandari hammer minnows’ SS Assad to storm into final
Bandari stormed into the FKF Shield Cup final after thrashing Division One side SS Assad 6-1 in a semi-final match staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
Congolese striker Yema Mwana opened the scoring in the second minute with a tap in from close range.
Abdallah Hassan made it 2-0 in the 7th minute with a long-range effort after he spotted the keeper off his line. Darius Msagha's diving header from a Moses Mudavadi delivery made it 3-0 at the quarter hour mark.
Hassan grabbed his second of the match and the team's third in the 22nd minute before substitute Wycliffe Ochomo who had earlier missed a couple of chances scored a fifth in the 34th minute.
Athumani Bori pulled a goal back for the minnows just before the break, firing home from a rebound.
Two minutes into the second half, William Wadri got onto the scoresheet. The attacker latched onto a pass from compatriot Fred Nkata before firing home.
Bandari continued dominating the clash in search of more goals but a number of missed chances ensured that the scoreline didn't get more embarrassing.