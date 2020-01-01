FKF Shield Cup: Bandari fail to turn up vs Sofapaka

The Dockers play a cat and mouse game with their visitors, eventually failing to honour the domestic cup game

The FKF match that was to be played between defending champions FC and has failed to kick-off at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Saturday.

Initially, the coastal-based side wanted to bring the game forward from 16:00 t0 14:00, something Batoto ba Mungu successfully protested.

Later on, unconfirmed reports indicated the Dockers was directed by their sponsors to postpone the game owing to the directive from the Government to suspend all sports activities after Friday's coronavirus case in the country.

However, this was not relayed to Sofapaka, who were in Mombasa preparing for the game.

"Nobody has told us the game has been postponed, we are preparing to play," Sofapaka Team Manager Hillary Echesa told Goal.

On reaching the match venue, the visitors were denied entry to the stadium and had no option but to return to their hotel rooms.

"So much drama down here at the Coast we’ve been locked out of Mbaraki Stadium by security and stewards with orders from above," Sofapaka forward Ronald Okoth tweeted.

So much drama down here at the Coast 🤦🏾‍♂️ we’ve been locked out of Mbaraki stdm by security & stewards with orders from above. Meanwhile Bandari players have left the stadium & gone back home insisting there’s no game 😂 🤣 our FKF match was scheduled at 4 PM . Surreal 🥵 — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) March 14, 2020

"Meanwhile Bandari players have left the stadium and gone back home insisting there’s no game our FKF match was scheduled at 4 pm."

Our efforts to reach Bandari officials as well as the Shield organisers were futile as our calls went unanswered.

At Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, failed to turn up for the game against Posta same as , who did not turn up to play Wazito FC.