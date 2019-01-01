FKF Shield Cup: Bandari cruise past Western Stima to storm into semi-finals

The Dockers eased into to the last four alongside SS Assad, who defeated Congo Boys in the first match of the day

FC qualified for the semi-finals of the after defeating 4-1 at the Mbaraki Stadium on Saturday.

It only took the Dockers 15 minutes to get their first goal, when Shaban Kenga was fouled in the Powermen's danger zone and the referee awarded the hosts a penalty. Ugandan striker William Wadri rose to the occasion and gave his team a deserved lead.

Wycliffe Ochomo was introduced in the 40th minute to take Yemi Mwana's place. The latter had seemingly picked up a knock, and coach Bernard Mwalala did not want to risk him.

With seconds left to the half-time break, the Stima defense was caught off guard and Kenga was quickest to react and doubled their advantage.

The visitors started the second half on a high note and managed to halve the deficit three minutes after the restart, when Henry Onyango's effort took a wicked deflection off Duncan Otewa and into the net.

However, that goal was just a mere consolation for the Paul Ogai-led side as Abdallah Hassan restored a two-goal cushion in the 65th minute, before Ochomo added a fourth in stoppage time to ensure the Coastal-based side marched into the last four.

Earlier on, SS Assad defeated Congo Boyz 2-1 to advance to the last four of the competition for the first time in their history.

Abdalla Mdeka scored a double for the victors, with goals in the 25th and 55th minutes, while Congo Boys grabbed a consolation courtesy of Edwin George in the 87th minute.

On Sunday, will take on Bidco United while champions will be up against minnows Bungoma Superstars in the other quarter-finals.