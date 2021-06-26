FKF Shield Cup: AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia derby final for Ruaraka without fans

The July 4 domestic cup final between Ingwe and K'Ogalo will also be played without fans owing to Covid-19 restrictions

Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the final of FKF Shield Cup pitting sworn rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will now be played at Ruaraka grounds.

This is after efforts by the federation to secure a better venue – either Nyayo or Kasarani – bore no fruits as the government turned down their request to use either of the facilities.

In a letter from FKF CEO Barry Otieno and obtained by Goal, the federation has confirmed receipt of a letter from the Sports Stadia Management Board confirming they cannot be allowed to access either Nyayo or Kasarani for the derby scheduled for July 4.

What has been said?

“We’re in receipt of communication from Sports Kenya informing us of the unavailability of both Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium on the aforesaid date,” read the letter from FKF obtained by Goal.

“However, the dates of the match remain unchanged and will be played on July 4th, 2021 at Ruaraka Sports ground in Nairobi at 3 pm.”

What did FKF's Mwendwa say?

When reached for comment to clarify on the matter, FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they will use Ruaraka for the final and fans will not be allowed to attend.

“We have been informed that Kasarani and Nyayo are not available for use so we can only use Ruaraka for the final,” Mwendwa told Goal. “We did our best and asked the government to spare us one of the venues this being a final and our request has been turned down.

“We must accept to use what is available and we feel Ruaraka will be good for the final, but also fans will not be allowed to attend because of Covid-19 restrictions.”

The state of Ruaraka grounds, the home of Tusker FC, is in a deplorable state since the venue is currently being used three times a week to host FKF Premier League matches.

Gor's Vaz Pinto on playing at Nyayo

After reaching the final, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto was the first to raise his concerns over using the venue for the final insisting it will be good if the federation secures either Nyayo or Kasarani for the derby.

“Yes...these type of games need a good stadium, good grass and because in Utalii and Ruaraka grounds, we have played a lot of games there now and their surfaces have started to be difficult to play good football and this is a final, and of course, these type of games are important to have in a good stadium,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

“It will be good to have a good stadium like Kasarani or Nyayo, they are one of the good stadiums we have and I think it is very important we try and get a good venue for such type of a game.”

Gor Mahia made it to the final after beating Bidco United 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time while AFC Leopards also toiled, to get past Division One side Equity Bank, whom they beat 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal time.