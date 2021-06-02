FKF Shield Cup: AFC Leopards, Tusker and Bandari reach Round of 16

Ingwe have remained on course to win a double this season after a hard fought win against the Mailmen in Thika town

AFC Leopards have maintained their push to clinch a double this season after they edged out Posta Rangers 1-0 to advance to the next round of the FKF Shield Cup on Wednesday.

Ingwe were, however, forced to toil to get the win against their fellow top-flight side with Collins Shichenje notching the all-important goal in the 56th minute at Thika Municipal Stadium.

The win put the Patrick Aussem’s led charges into the Round of 16 and also kept alive their hopes of winning a double this season as they are also firmly in the Premier League title race since they are currently sitting third on the table with 36 points, three fewer than leaders Tusker.

FULL TIME AT THE KINUNGA STADIUM.



MARAFIKI FC 1-4 TUSKER FC.



We face Luanda villa in the next round. pic.twitter.com/6yYnPjCLoV — Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) June 2, 2021

In other matches also on Wednesday, defending champions Bandari cruised into a comfortable 5-1 win against Dimba Patriots in a Round of 32 fixture at Mbaraki Sports grounds.

The Dockers dominated the fixture against the minnows and were rewarded with goals from Benjamin Murimi, who grabbed a double in the 14th and 81st minutes, William Wadri in the 70th minute, Darius Msagha in the 76th, and Guelord Mwamba in the 90th minute.

Rashid Athman scored for the Patriots in the 72nd minute but it was not enough to keep them in the knockout competition.

Tusker also reached the Round of 16 after goals from Henry Mejja, who bagged a brace, Rodgers Aloro, and Boniface Muchiri ensured they beat Division One side Marafiki FC 4-1.

In another all-Premier League clash, Sofapaka were dumped out of the competition after losing 2-0 against Ulinzi Stars at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta.

⏹️| Full time



✅ Olang'o with a cleansheet

✅ Round of 32 done and dusted

✅ An all defenders affair on the score sheet #WeAreSharks #BetwaySharks pic.twitter.com/NzkEwhtN3l — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) June 2, 2021

The Soldiers took the deserved lead in the 5th minute courtesy of John Njuguna before Oscar Wamalwa put the game beyond Batoto ba Mungu's reach in the 42nd minute.

Bidco United also qualified after an emphatic 7-0 win against Twyford FC with the goals coming from Zacharia Gathu in the 11th and 80th minutes, Stephen Obukui in the 25th and 87th minute, Eric Gichumu in the 77th minute, and Nelson Chieta in the 82nd minute.