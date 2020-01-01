FKF Shield Cup: AFC Leopards needed patience to dispatch Ushuru FC – Kimani

The Ingwe coach praised his players for staying calm despite facing a tough side in the Round of 16 of the knockout competition

AFC coach Anthony Kimani has hailed his charges for finishing the job against Ushuru FC in the FKF Round of 16 match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

Ingwe went into the tie as favourites since they were facing a side from the National Super League, but the tie turned out to be difficult for them as it ended 0-0 in normal time and was to be decided by penalties.

The ten-man Ingwe converted all their kicks through Boniface Mukhekhe, Said Tsuma, Washington Munene, and Chris Oruchum to win 4-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout competition.

The Taxmen scored their two penalties through Evans Makari and Oscar Mbugua, while Edwin Mwaura's shot was blocked by AFC Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade and Jackton Onjala’s effort missed the target.

Ingwe coach Kimani admitted his side had to stay calm to secure the passage to the next stage.

“We were playing against a very unpredictable side, a very organised side and for us to get the job done, we needed to be calm,” Kimani told reporters after the match.

“Ushuru came attacking us and our style of play had to change, we needed to attack them also and I realised they had a very organised defence which was tough to break down.

“I want to commend my boys because they never gave up even after going a man down and they also remained composed during the penalty shoot outs.”

On reaching the last eight of the competition, Kimani said: “We want to do well in this competition, I have always said we will use every resource we have to do well in this competition, we want to win it.

“You could see how the players were happy at the final whistle and they know they have a chance in this competition to return to continental football. So we will not stop to dream, we want to keep going and reach the final.”

The winner of the knockout competition will represent at the Caf Confederation Cup.