FKF Shield Cup: AFC Leopards battle past Ushuru FC to reach quarter-finals

Ingwe were held at bay for ninety minutes before having their way over the second-tier opponents from the spot-kicks

AFC moved into the quarter-finals of the Football Federation (FKF) with a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Ushuru FC.

After a goalless draw at full-time, the two teams headed to the penalty shoot-out with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants prevailing at the expense of the National Super League (NSL) outfit.

Boniface Mukhekhe scored the first penalty for AFC Leopards before midfielder Said Tsuma scored the second one.

More teams

Goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade, who has been playing a peripheral role in the league matches where Benjamin Ochan has been preferred, sent a statement as he made a save to deny Ushuru from scoring with their second attempt.

Defender Washington Munene scored the third spot-kick for the 12-time KPL champions before midfielder Christopher Oruchum scored the fourth and final penalty for Ingwe.

AFC Leopards, the 2017 Shield Cup champions, will now wait to know their quarter-final opponent when the draw is conducted. The quarter-finals will be played on April 11.

At Camp Toyoyo, KPL side Kariobangi Shark emerged winners with a 4-1 margin over NSL side FC Talanta.

The 2018 Shield Cup champions got their goals from Godfrey Shiveka, Peter Lwassa, and a brace from John Omondi to ensure they reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in a row.

Shem Odinga was the scorer of Talanta's sole goal.

The two teams had to do play the better part of the match with 10 men after Patilah Omoto of and Hussein Puzo of Talanta were red-carded.

Talanta head coach Ken Kenyatta had to make a change in the first half as Michael Kalemera was injured and his place was taken by John Nduati.

At Afraha Stadium, home side laboured past Migori Youth to register a 1-0 win and progress to the last eight.

Article continues below

Bernard Ongoma scored the only goal of the early kick-off tie in Nakuru to ensure the 2010 league champions join AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks in the next phase of the competition.