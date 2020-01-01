FKF Shield Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has released the Round of 16 fixtures for the Shield Cup as top Premier League sides are set to face-off.
The matches have been slated for March 14 and 15 as Wazito FC are set to host fellow KPL side KCB at Kenyatta Stadium on the first day of action.
Gor Mahia will then host Posta Rangers at the same venue while Sofapaka will have to take a trip down to the Coastal city of Mombasa for their match against Bandari.
National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium.
On March 15, AFC Leopards are up against the NSL outfit Ushuru FC at Kenyatta Stadium.
Ulinzi Stars will have to overcome the Migori Youth hurdle to progress to the next phase as Kariobangi Sharks battle FC Talanta in Machakos after the AFC Leopards vs Ushuru match.
The final will be held on May 30 and the winner gets a Caf Confederation Cup slot as well as aSh2 million cash prize.
The runners-up will be awarded Shs1 million while the third and fourth-placed sides will get Sh750,000 and Sh 500,000, respectively.
Here is your full guide to this year's FKF Shield Cup Round of 16.
|Match Number
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|Wazito FC vs KCB
|Mar 14
|Machakos Stadium
|13:00
|Madgoat TV
|2
|Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers
|Mar 14
|Machakos Stadium
|15:30
|FKF Facebook
|3
|Bandari vs Sofapaka
|Mar 14
|Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa
|15:00
|NONE
|4
|Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United
|Mar 14
|Kianyaga Stadium
|15:00
|NONE
|Match Number
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|Kisumu All-Stars vs Keroka Technical
|Mar 15
|Moi Stadium, Kisumu
|15:00
|NONE
|2
|Kariobangi Sharks vs FC Talanta
|Mar 15
|Machakos Stadium
|13:00
|FKF Facebook
|3
|AFC Leopards vs Ushuru FC
|Mar 15
|Machakos Stadium
|15:30
|AFC TV
|4
|Ulinzi Stars vs Migori Youth
|Mar 15
|Afraha Stadium, Nakuru
|15:00
|NONE