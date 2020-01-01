FKF Shield Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

Goal brings you a guide to this year's last 32 of Kenya's domestic competition whose matches will be played this weekend

and AFC will be in action when the Betway FKF reaches the Round of 32 on Saturday and Sunday.

Gor Mahia, who are chasing a treble this season having won the Super Cup at the start of the season and also leading the 17-team Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table on 45 points, will take on Division One side Naivas FC at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo’s rivals Ingwe will also play another lower division side Elim FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale, also on Sunday.

More teams

On Saturday, and Wazito FC are among the top-flight sides that will be in action. Sofapaka under coach John Baraza will entertain Balaji EPZ at Camp Toyoyo while Wazito will take on Egerton at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Defending champions will play against KSG Ogopa on Sunday.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has warned his charges not to underrate Naivas and has confirmed he will field a strong side in the fixture.

“We want to win every trophy on offer this season,” Polack told Goal.

“It was my target since I signed for Gor Mahia and I will, therefore, take the Cup game with a lot of seriousness, we want to win it and we will do our best.”

coach William Muluya has exuded confidence in his team as they prepare to face KenPoly on Sunday.

“The players have sufficiently trained and I believe they are more than capable to participate in the knockout stages and attain a positive result,” Muluya told Goal.

The final of the competition will be staged on May 30. The tournament winner will take home Ksh2million, while the runners up will pocket Ksh1million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams will get Ksh750, 000 and Ksh500, 000 respectively.

Match Number Fixtures (Saturday) Date Venue Kick-off Time TV channel 1 Jericho Revelation vs Bidco United Feb 15 Camp Toyoyo 11:00 am NONE 2 Tandaza vs Posta Feb 15 Camp Toyoyo 1:30 pm NONE 3 Balaji EPZ vs Sofapaka Feb 15 Camp Toyoyo 4:00 pm NONE 4 Zetech Titans vs FC Talanta Feb 15 Ruiru Grounds 3:00 pm NONE 5 SS Assad vs Fortune Sacco Feb 15 Ukunda Show Ground 3:00 pm NONE 6 Egerton vs Wazito FC Feb 15 Afraha Stadium, Nakuru 3:00 pm MadGOAT Tv 7 Flamingo vs Migori Youth Feb 15 Flamingo Grounds, Naivasha 3:00 pm NONE 8 Transfoc vs Ushuru Feb 15 Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale 3:00 pm NONE