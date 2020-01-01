FKF Shield Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels
Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will be in action when the Betway FKF Shield Cup reaches the Round of 32 on Saturday and Sunday.
Gor Mahia, who are chasing a treble this season having won the KPL Super Cup at the start of the season and also leading the 17-team Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table on 45 points, will take on Division One side Naivas FC at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.
K’Ogalo’s rivals Ingwe will also play another lower division side Elim FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale, also on Sunday.
On Saturday, Sofapaka and Wazito FC are among the top-flight sides that will be in action. Sofapaka under coach John Baraza will entertain Balaji EPZ at Camp Toyoyo while Wazito will take on Egerton at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.
Defending champions Bandari will play against KSG Ogopa on Sunday.
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has warned his charges not to underrate Naivas and has confirmed he will field a strong side in the fixture.
“We want to win every trophy on offer this season,” Polack told Goal.
“It was my target since I signed for Gor Mahia and I will, therefore, take the Cup game with a lot of seriousness, we want to win it and we will do our best.”
Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has exuded confidence in his team as they prepare to face KenPoly on Sunday.
“The players have sufficiently trained and I believe they are more than capable to participate in the knockout stages and attain a positive result,” Muluya told Goal.
The final of the competition will be staged on May 30. The tournament winner will take home Ksh2million, while the runners up will pocket Ksh1million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams will get Ksh750, 000 and Ksh500, 000 respectively.
|Match Number
|Fixtures (Saturday)
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|Jericho Revelation vs Bidco United
|Feb 15
|Camp Toyoyo
|11:00 am
|NONE
|2
|Tandaza vs Posta Rangers
|Feb 15
|Camp Toyoyo
|1:30 pm
|NONE
|3
|Balaji EPZ vs Sofapaka
|Feb 15
|Camp Toyoyo
|4:00 pm
|NONE
|4
|Zetech Titans vs FC Talanta
|Feb 15
|Ruiru Grounds
|3:00 pm
|NONE
|5
|SS Assad vs Fortune Sacco
|Feb 15
|Ukunda Show Ground
|3:00 pm
|NONE
|6
|Egerton vs Wazito FC
|Feb 15
|Afraha Stadium, Nakuru
|3:00 pm
|MadGOAT Tv
|7
|Flamingo vs Migori Youth
|Feb 15
|Flamingo Grounds, Naivasha
|3:00 pm
|NONE
|8
|Transfoc vs Ushuru
|Feb 15
|Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale
|3:00 pm
|NONE
|Match Number
|Fixtures (Sunday)
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|KSG Ogopa vs Bandari
|Feb 16
|Machakos Stadium
|3:00 pm
|NONE
|2
|Naivas vs Gor Mahia
|Feb 16
|Kasarani Stadium
|3:00 pm
|FKF Online
|3
|Kenpoly vs Kariobangi Sharks
|Feb 16
|Kasarani Stadium
|1:00 pm
|Sharks Online
|4
|Keroka Technical vs Vihiga United
|Feb 16
|Gusii Stadium
|1:00 pm
|NONE
|5
|Zoo Youth vs KCB
|Feb 16
|Gusii Stadium
|3:30 pm
|NONE
|6
|Elim vs AFC Leopards
|Feb 16
|Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale
|3:00 pm
|AFC Online
|7
|Luanda Villa vs Ulinzi Stars
|Feb 16
|Mumias Complex Stadium
|3:00 pm
|NONE
|8
|Nyabururu Sportiff vs Kisumu All-Stars
|Feb 16
|Gusii Stadium
|3:00 pm
|NONE