FKF Shield: Bandari win on penalties to toss out Gor Mahia

The Dockers maintain their dominance over the Kenyan champions after another win at home

have again managed to eliminate from the FKF as they emerged victors after post-match penalties on Wednesday.

The match ended 1-1 after William Wadri opened the score in the 56th minute for the Dockers before Dennis Oliech restored parity 15 minutes before the end of the designated 90 minutes.

Samwel Onyango failed to convert his spot-kick and handed the victory to the Dockers, who won 5-4.

Bandari almost got an opener in the fifth minute when they won a free-kick just outside Gor Mahia’s box. Hassan Abdalla curled the dead ball into the penalty area but the referee blew the whistle as he judged that Harun Shakava was at the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Felly Mulumba, as the two captains fought for the aerial ball.

K’Ogalo also came unhurt from another goalmouth melee when William Wadri, Collins Agade and Brian Odhiambo combined well and made way into their box.

Shakava, under a challenge from Yema Mwama, managed to clear the ball away and gave his team time to breathe under such insistent attacks from the Dockers.

Wadri received a cross from Shaban Kenga and his pinpoint header in the 56th minute was too much for Fredrick Onyango to keep out.

Kenga had to be replaced two minutes after the opening goal with what appeared to be left-foot injury. His place was taken Benjamin Mosha as Bernard Mwalala was forced to make a change he might have not planned to.

Bandari continued to play patiently and were deserved leaders having taking control of the midfield areas.

Dennis Oliech, who started from the bench, then restored parity at Mbaraki in the 75th minute of play.

Bandari now joins , Congo Boys, SS Assad, , Bungoma Superstars, , Bidco United in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup.