FKF Shield: AFC Leopards tossed out by non-league side Bungoma Super Stars

So far, Bungoma Super Stars, Western Stima, KCB, Congo Boys, SS Assad, and Bidco United have made it to the last eight

AFC have been bundled out of the by minnows Bungoma Super Stars.

The 2017 champions came into the match as favorites considering the quality and experience they have in the squad. They were, however, shocked as early as the 11th minute when Menganyi George found the back of the net.

Frustrations crept into the AFC Leopards team as they struggled to break their visitors who had earlier eliminated from the same competition.

Former winger Brian Marita presented some joy for Ingwe fans in the 76th minute when his cracker found the back of the net for the equalizer.

But the Bungoma-based side held on to take the game into penalties where they emerged 4-3 winners.

Robinson Kamura and Marita failed to convert their penalties. At Moi Stadium Kisumu, Western Stima edged out Wazito 2-1 to advance.

Saturday, March 30, 2019; Mwatate United 0(4)-0(5) Congo Boys (Wundanyi Stadium), SS Assad 0(9)-0(8) Naivas (Ukunda Show Grounds), Bidco United vs Dero FC (Dero FC requested to pull out of the tournament), 4-0 Vihiga Sportif (Machakos Stadium).

Sunday, March 31, 2019; Western Stima 2-1 Wazito (Moi Stadium Kisumu) and AFC Leopards 1(3)-1(4) Bungoma Superstars (Bukhungu Stadium).

Monday, April 1, 2019; vs Muranga Seal (MISC Kasarani, 4 pm).

Wednesday, April 10, 2019; vs (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm).