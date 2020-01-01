FKF sets new date for Special General Meeting

The local federation have now set a new date for the gathering which will in turn set a new date for elections

The Football Federation (FKF) have announced a new date for the Special General Meeting (SGM).

According to a letter signed by FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno and obtained by Goal, the exercise will be conducted on January 28 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

“Pursuant to Article 31 (1) (4) (5) of the [FKF] constitution, formal communication is hereby given that a Special General Meeting of Football Kenya Federation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi beginning 10 am,” confirmed the statement seen by Goal.

The statement further confirmed the list of participants who will take part in the process as they prepare for the elections.

Article continues below

The list includes 20 FKF branches, 18 FKF clubs participating in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), eight FKF clubs taking part in the National Super League, eight FKF clubs playing in the national Division One league, one FKF club playing in the women’s league, one representative of Kenya Football Players Association, one representative of Kenya Football Coaches Association and one representative of the Kenya Football Referees Association.

Topping the agenda will be the FKF election which are to be held before the end of February as directed by Fifa. The meeting will also adopt NEC decisions, adopt the Electoral Board and the Electoral code.

The meeting comes after last year’s decision by the local Sports Tribunal to cancel the elections saying there wasn’t enough public participation in the exercise.