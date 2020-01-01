FKF sets date to test players for Covid-19 ahead of 2020-21 Premier League

The federation has officially set aside three days to test players and officials in readiness to kick off the 2020-21 campaign

The Football Federation (FKF) has set aside two days to test all players and officials for ‘Covid-19 ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

With the Kenyan top-flight set to return on November 28, since it was prematurely ended in mid-March owing to coronavirus pandemic, the federation through a statement obtained by Goal and signed by CEO Barry Otieno, has settled for November 23 as the date to start the exercise of testing the players and officials.

“Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform that the FKF Premier League 2020/21 season is scheduled to commence on November 28, 2020,” read part of the statement obtained by Goal.

“Consequently, and in line with the return to football Covid-19 protocols, the federation is set to conduct tests for all the FKF-PL players, technical bench members, and match officials before the league kicks off,

“The exercise will take place from November 23, 2020, to November 25, 2020. In view of the aforementioned, all FKF PL clubs are requested to submit a list of thirty [30] players and seven [7] officials, for the mandatory Covid-19 tests by November 22, 2020.”

The statement continued: “Moreover, we also wish to request you to provide a telephone for contact persons(s) with the FKF PL League Manager David Thiru to enable the federation to facilitate the Covid-19 testing process.”

The statement comes just hours after Goal exclusively reported FKF president Nick Mwendwa was confident the new campaign will kick off as planned.

Despite the FKF setting November 28 as the date to kick off the new campaign, the government is yet to lift the ban on contact sports which includes football.

“The response from the Ministry of Sports is very positive. We have been engaging them for a while now and they don’t have any problems if we start the league,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

“All they wanted is to see was whether as a federation we are able to put all the Covid-19 measures in place to avoid the spread of the virus and we have given them the guidelines of what we plan to do for a smooth resumption of the top-flight.

“The league will kick off as planned on November 27, which will be on a Friday, and all the players and officials of the teams in the league will undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests starting on Monday.”

Earlier on Friday, Mwendwa confirmed to Goal 14 clubs, among them Kakamega , have already signed an undertaking to have the league kick-off on November 27.

Other clubs include AFC , , , , Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars, , , , Posta , Wazito FC, and .