FKF sets date for Annual General Meeting in Nairobi

The local federation has set a new date for the seventh convocation ahead of the general elections set to be held in December

Football Federation (FKF) has set a new date for the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a statement from FKF exclusively obtained by Goal, the exercise which will come before the national elections set for December will be held on October 5 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

According to the circular, 20 FKF branches, 18 clubs taking part in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), eight clubs taking part in the National Super League (NSL), eight FKF clubs in national Division one, one FKF club playing in the women’s league, one representative from Kenyan Football Players Welfare Association, one representative from Kenya Football Coaches Association and one official from Kenya Football Referees Association will attend the convocation.

“Pursuant to Article 26 (3) of the FKF Constitution, Formal Convocation is hereby given the 7th Annual General Meeting of Football Kenya Federation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, beginning 10.00am,” the statement obtained by Goal stated.

According to the letter, key in the agenda during the meeting will include a welcome note, a declaration the congress has been convened and composed in compliance with the statutes of FKF, approval of the Agenda, President’s address, the appointment of members to check the minutes and appointment of scrutineers.

Other key points include the suspension or expulsion of members, approval of the minutes of the preceding General Meeting, Presidents Activity Report, Presentation of the consolidated and revised balance sheet and the profit and loss statement, approval of the financial statements and approval of the budget.

The meeting will also discuss admission for membership, vote on proposals for amendments to the statutes, regulations governing the application of the statutes and the standing orders of the General Meeting if applicable, Adoption of NEC decisions, election matters, adoption of Electoral Board, adoption of Electoral Code, appointment of Independent Auditors, dismissal of a person or a body and Presidents closing remarks.

This will be the 7th Annual General Meeting for the federation and will be held a month before they go to the polls to elect new members.

Current president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed he will seek for re-election to finish his two-year term in office while former Kakamega Governor Moses Akaranga is among the officials who have shown keen interest to unseat Mwendwa.