FKF set dates for Posta Rangers v Nairobi Stima play-off contest
The dates for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) promotion/relegation play-off have been set.
Posta Rangers and Nairobi Stima will have to face each other in a two-legged match to determine which team that will play in the top tier next season.
The Mailmen finished 16th on the KPL table, with Nairobi Stima finishing third in the National Super League (NSL).
A communication from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has indicated that Nairobi Stima will be at home in the first leg to be played on June 15, with the reverse fixture slated for June 19.
"We wish to inform you that the 2018/2019 Season Play-off matches will be played on June 15 and June 19 with Nairobi Stima hosting the first leg match at Karuturi Stadium in Naivasha and Posta Rangers will be the home team for the return leg in Machakos,” said the statement obtained by Goal.
Vihiga United and Mount Kenya United have already been relegated from the top tier, while Wazito and Kisumu All Stars have been promoted.