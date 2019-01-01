FKF set dates for Posta Rangers v Nairobi Stima play-off contest

The aggregate winner will feature in the 2019/20 KPL season with the loser playing in the lower league

The dates for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) promotion/relegation play-off have been set.

Posta and Nairobi Stima will have to face each other in a two-legged match to determine which team that will play in the top tier next season.

The Mailmen finished 16th on the KPL table, with Nairobi Stima finishing third in the National Super League (NSL).

A communication from the Football Federation (FKF) has indicated that Nairobi Stima will be at home in the first leg to be played on June 15, with the reverse fixture slated for June 19.

"We wish to inform you that the 2018/2019 Season Play-off matches will be played on June 15 and June 19 with Nairobi Stima hosting the first leg match at Karuturi Stadium in Naivasha and will be the home team for the return leg in Machakos,” said the statement obtained by Goal.

and have already been relegated from the top tier, while Wazito and Kisumu All Stars have been promoted.