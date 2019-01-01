FKF set date for National Super League new season kick off

Wazito and Kisumu All Stars have been promoted automatically after finishing in the top two positions

The 2019/20 National Super League (NSL) season will kick off on September 1, 2019.

This season ended last weekend with Wazito FC finishing top of the league with 81 points, one more than second and third-placed Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima respectively.

The Football Federation, through communication sent to the media, has also revealed the dates for the transfer windows.

“We wish to notify all the NSL teams that the 2019/2020 is scheduled to kick off on 1st September 2019. The First Registration Period begins on 17th June 2019 until 2nd September 2019. All transfers shall be processed through the Domestic Transfer System (DTMS),” read the post.

Article continues below

“The Second Registration Period shall begin on 1st January 2020 and shall end on 31st January 2020. The League Fixtures will be shared with you before August 2019 as soon as we confirm the promoted teams from Division One League which ends on 28th July 2019."

Nairobi Stima will have to play Posta , who finished third last in the Kenya Premier League ( ), to determine their fate for next season.

The winner of the two-legged affair will play in the top flight.