FKF sends request to government to airlift Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks for Caf duty

K’Ogalo will carry a good advantage to Nigeria having won the first leg 3-1 while Sharks managed a 0-0 draw against Asante Kotoko

Football Kenya Federation have sent an appeal to the government to sponsor Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks with return tickets for their away assignments.

Gor Mahia are set to face Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the return leg of Caf Champions League away in Enugu while Kariobangi Sharks will travel to Kumasi, Ghana, to face Asante Kotoko. K’Ogalo will carry a good advantage to Nigeria having won the first leg 3-1 while Sharks managed a 0-0 draw against Kotoko.

The Kenyan federation has now written to the Principal Secretary of Sports Kirimi Kaberia requesting that the two teams are provided with thirty return tickets for the trips. Goal have obtained a letter signed by federation CEO Robert Muthomi and copied to Kaberia with the subject targeting Gor Mahia.

The letter states, “Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform you that Gor Mahia is scheduled to travel for an international match against Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the Caf Champions League.

“’The return leg is slated for the December 22, 2018 in Nigeria. The contingent is expected to depart from Nairobi on December 20, 2018 and return on December 23, 2018.

“The purpose of this letter is to kindly request for the provision of thirty (30) return tickets to enable them travel and honour the important assignment where they will be representing the country. As we look forward to your favorable consideration, kindly accept our sincere regards.”

When reached for comment, Gor Maia CEO Omondi Aduda confirmed that they are yet to get the tickets but remained hopeful that the government will honour the same. “We are leaving on Friday and we hope by then we will have received the tickets as requested by the federation.”

Goal also understands the federation did a similar letter on Kariobangi Sharks.