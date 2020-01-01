FKF seeks government approval to organise stalled Vihiga United vs Kisumu All-Stars play-offs

The federation had planned to have the matches played in October but the ban on contact sports forced to reschedule them

Football Federation (FKF) has written to the Ministry of Sports seeking permission to organise the play-offs between Kisumu All-Stars and .

Kisumu All-Stars were 16th when the league was cancelled and will now get a chance to fight for their Premier League survival against Vihiga United who were third in the National Super League.

FKF was forced to reschedule the play-offs after the state failed to lift the ban on contact sports earlier and have now moved to seek direct permission from the government as they plan to play at the end of October and in early November.

“Football Kenya Federation wishes to seek the Ministry’s approval for the organisation of the FKF 2019/20 end of season play-off matches between Vihiga United and Kisumu All-Stars FC to be held in Mumias and Kisumu on October 30 and November 3, 2020, respectively,” an FKF letter to the Ministry of Sports obtained by Goal read.

“In this regard, the aforementioned dates are guided by the fact that the new league season is scheduled to kick-off on November 20, 2020, in line with the Confederation of African Football calendar and we, therefore, request your good office to allow the two matches proceed so as to give the two teams adequate time to prepare for the season.”

The local FA has promised to see the matches are organised in a manner that respects the coronavirus containment protocols put in place.

“In light of the foregoing, the federation would like to assure the ministry that the matches shall be organised and played under strict compliance to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Health which include mandatory testing of all participants and matches being played behind closed doors to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus,” the letter concluded.

The schedule for the 2020/21 season has already been released by the league managers. Vihiga United and Kisumu All-Stars will have to wait and see if the FKF request is granted before they learn the fate of the highly-anticipated play-offs.

The 2019/20 season was Kisumu All-Stars’ maiden appearance in the league while Vihiga United dropped to the NSL after struggling in the 2018/19 season.