FKF seeking sympathy from Gor Mahia but only KPL can declare winners – Shimanyula

The Kakamega Homeboyz boss says they will not accept FKF decision to crown K’Ogalo, insisting they will fight to the end to get justice

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated only the Kenyan Premier League ( ) have the mandate to declare the way forward for the league if it ends prematurely.

The top-flight season took an abrupt break on March 16 owing to the coronavirus outbreak and until now, there has been no definite date of return, with the Kenyan government pushing the curfew and ban on all sporting activities to May 18.

And with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) giving the federation eight days to inform them of the fate of the 2019/20 domestic season, including the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and the FKF , the FKF have responded by stating the league will not resume and they will, instead, use the FKF rules to decide the winner and teams to be relegated.

“We will have to end the league now because the Covid-19 pandemic is still with us and Caf are asking for our response in eight days,” FKF boss Barry Otieno told Goal.

“In a nutshell, the league will not resume and we will use the rules in FKF books to declare the winner and teams to be relegated. We will pass the same to KPL so that they can implement the same.”

The statement irked the Homeboyz chairman, whose team is lying second on the 17-team table, four points behind and with a game in hand.

“We will not listen to FKF as far as the league is concerned, the league is managed by KPL and they are the ones mandated to give us the way forward,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“Furthermore, FKF are in office illegally, their term of office ended in February and by making such a statement it means they are in contempt of court, also the statement is a clear indicator that FKF are seeking for sympathy from Gor Mahia because they control the majority, and we will not accept their ruling.

“All KPL clubs are willing to play the season until the end because we only have nine rounds of matches to play if not then they should plan for a play-off to be played among the top four teams.

“If they cannot apply that then they should allow Homeboyz to face Gor Mahia in a final like battle to decide the winner, we are number two and have a game at hand, meaning if we win our match, we will easily catch up with Gor Mahia at the top, to the end the season and declare Gor Mahia champions will not work at all and we will not accept.”

Should FKF rules be followed, then Gor Mahia who are currently leading the 17-team table standings on 54 points, will be declared the champions if the FKF uses clause 2.6.1 of the promotion and relegation of teams.

The clause says where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winners shall be determined in two ways.

Clause 2.6.1.1 states that “Before each and every club has completed its first-round fixtures the league shall be declared null and void.”

Clause 2.6.1.2 states: “Where all the clubs in the league have completed the first-round fixtures but less than 75 per cent league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standings of the league.”

With ten matches to play in the KPL, 68 per cent of the games have been played, meaning the first leg table standings will be used to declare Gor Mahia champions.

In the relegation battle, will join already relegated in National Super League (NSL) next season, while Kisumu All-Stars will battle with the third-place finisher in the NSL in the promotion/relegation play-offs.