FKF secures five-year sponsorship deal for KPL

The pact will see the new partner fork out billions for the top-tier teams for the duration of the contract

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed they have secured a sponsorship deal with a betting firm for the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Mwendwa revealed the FKF secured the partnership which is worth KSh1.2 billion for five seasons with an unnamed gaming firm.

The news comes after the 2019/20 season ran without a sponsor as the league managers, KPL Management, failed to secure a replacement for SportPesa who exited the Kenyan market following a protracted tax battle with the government.

“The deal has been signed already but we are going to make public who our new partner is in the coming days,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday.

“But for your information, it is a global betting firm.”

The FKF has secured the deal in earnest before the start of the 2020/21 season which will mark the first campaign the federation will be in charge of as the KPL exits.

The KPL’s contract to manage the league is expected to end in July 2020 and Mwendwa had confirmed they were not keen in renewing it.

SportPesa also sponsored KPL heavyweights and AFC who ended up facing tough seasons financially.

AFC Leopards saw key foreign players leave the club after they went for five months without pay.

Head coach Casa Mbungo Vincent Habamahoro, Ismail Diarra, former captain Soter Kayumba, and Tresor Ndikumana exited Ingwe after the circumstances failed to improve.

Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita, and John Makwatta left for Wazito FC, and Zesco United, respectively.

The 1998 league champions had to seek help from fans via a pay bill number and such efforts ensured they honoured the matches.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia’s struggle was characterised by go-slows and salary delays. Jackson Owusu faced the wrath of a Buruburu Hotel when the club could no longer afford to pay his bills due to the financial hitches.

Last year, FKF landed a KSh90 million sponsorship deal with betting firm Betika for the National Super League (NSL).

The partnership ensured each of the 20 NSL teams gets KSh750, 000 every season and the latest news should be welcome for the KPL sides that struggled in the past season.

The financial hitches saw the 2005/06 league champions relegated after they failed to honour three away matches.

Sugar, according to FKF’s decision to cancel the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, stand relegated

They had also failed to honour two matches and were at the bottom of the 17-team table when the federation cancelled the competition in May.