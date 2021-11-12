Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has allegedly been arrested just a day after the government moved to appoint a caretaker committee to manage football in the country.

GOAL can exclusively reveal that Mwendwa was apparently accosted by six policemen in plain clothes as he was walking out of Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi and was whisked away to an unknown destination.

A source, who was at the scene and did not want to be named, confirmed to GOAL the arrest.

'It is true Mwendwa has been arrested'

“It is true he [Mwendwa] has been arrested by six police officers who whisked him away to an unknown destination,” the source told GOAL.

"The officers did not say anything, but walked away, We don't know why they have arrested him and where they have taken him."

On Tuesday, the government through Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed constituted a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the federation for a period of six months before elections are held to elect new members.

Retired judge Aaron Ringera was appointed as the chairperson of the committee with other members Joseph Masiga, John 'Bobby' Ogolla, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat, Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Moses Oyugi, and Richard Omwela.

However, the move by Amina was dismissed by Mwendwa who claimed they will remain in office and will not be shaken by the directive.

“The Football Kenya Federation is taken aback by the directive of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed to appoint a caretaker committee to run the federation and football in Kenya,” Mwendwa said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

“As stated severally, including before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, this drastic and illegal action was expected.

“From the beginning, FKF has made it clear that the inspection process ordered by the CS was conceived in bad faith and carried out to achieve a pre-determined outcome. FKF has informed Fifa of this development, and we await their guidance.

“In the meantime, FKF rejects the committee, and we will carry on with our operations as usual. This means all football activities in the country continue as scheduled and FKF remains in charge.”

'Fifa threatens to ban Kenya'

Meanwhile, World governing body Fifa has already threatened to ban Kenya from all football activities if Amina does not rescind the decision.

“In case we consider the aforementioned decision by the Cabinet Secretary to appoint an FKF Caretaker Committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee is undoubtedly contrary to the above principles,” Fifa said in a letter to FKF.

“Should this be considered as undue government interference in the international affairs of the FKF, it could lead to a ban imposed on the FKF by the competent Fifa body.

Article continues below

“In such a case, all of Kenyan football would suffer the consequences, and not just the individuals directly involved in the undue interference, in actuality, it is up to Fifa alone, on the basis of serious and well-founded information as well as under exceptional circumstances, to order the dismissal of executive bodies of member associations followed by the appointment of a normalization committee.

“Therefore, we kindly ask you to inform the Cabinet Secretary that in the event her decision to appoint an FKF Caretaker Committee and the correlated secretariat was to upheld, we would have no other choice than to submit the present matter to the Bureau of Fifa Council for consideration and decision.”