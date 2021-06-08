FKF rolls out second Covid-19 jab but club officials to miss out

The federation CEO reveals to Goal why club officials in the top-flight will not get the second jab for the coronavirus

Football Kenya Federation has rolled out their second Covid-19 vaccinations for all Premier League clubs but the officials will not be involved.

According to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, only 25 members from each club in the 18-team league will get the second dose starting from June 11 because of shortages of the vaccine.

What has been said?

“After our successful administration of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all clubs, the federation wishes to inform the same clubs that the second Covid-19 vaccination exercise for all clubs within Nairobi County, will be effected on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Kasarani Stadium between 9 am and 3 pm,” Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

“Regrettably, due to acute shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine, priority will only be given to the 25 players who received the first dose of the vaccine.

The playing unit will receive its second dose of Covid-19 jab on Friday morning.#Wazito4life pic.twitter.com/MOD6pGNE0V — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) June 8, 2021

“Even so, the federation remains cognizant of the significant role bestowed on both club and match officials and is continuously engaging the government on the need to prioritise and accelerate vaccinations of the said officials.”

Asked how soon the officials will get their jab, Otieno said: “I don’t know for now because there is a shortage of drugs, but we know they are also important in their respective jobs but all we can do is wait for the response from the government.”

The second vaccination has come at the right time when the federation is rushing to finish the FKF Premier League, which has already been halted once, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and also the FA Cup.

FKF speeding league and Shield Cup

The federation has also increased their speed to end the Shield Cup with the knockout tournament now in the quarter-finals stage and finals planned for Saturday.

In the last eight, Tusker, who beat Luanda Villa 1-0, will face AFC Leopards, who reached the last eight after a hard-fought 4-2 win against Bungoma SuperStars in a Round of 16 fixture played on Sunday.

Defending champions Bandari, who qualified after a 5-0 win against Sigalagala, will come up against Equity, Nairobi City Stars, who beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 will tackle Bidco United and Gor Mahia will face Kariobangi Sharks, who eliminated KCB on penalties.

Last season, Kenya was not represented in the Confederation Cup after the Shield Cup was canceled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but Gor Mahia took part in the Champions League where they failed to make it past the preliminary stage.