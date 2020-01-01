FKF revises Premier League fixtures as Gor Mahia vs Tusker match postponed

The federation has released a revised fixture for the 2020-21 season with a total of eight matches set for matchday one

The Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed some adjustments to the Premier League schedule with the versus match among those affected on day one of action.

The 2020-21 FKF Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday with eight matches lined up for matchday one which will also see a total of three matches screened live by FKF partners Startimes.

According to the revised fixture obtained by Goal, the Gor Mahia vs Tusker match which was scheduled for Nyayo Stadium has now been postponed while AFC , who were supposed to start the season against , will now kick off against Posta .

The Gor Mahia vs Tusker opener has been postponed as the champions will be involved in the preliminary round of the Caf , where they are scheduled to face Armee Patriotique Rwandaise FC (APR) of Rwanda on November 28 in Kigali.

In the opening day, on November 28, three matches will be played with AFC Leopards taking on at Nyayo Stadium, the game will also be live on TV, while will come up against Kakamega and host Zoo FC.

On Sunday, two matches will be beamed live, against Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium and Western Stima against Bidco United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

In other matches set for Sunday, promoted side Nairobi City Stars will open their campaign against , host at Narok Stadium, while will come up against .

The Kenyan league is returning for the first time since it was prematurely ended in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is now under the management of the FKF after the federation refused to renew the contract with Kenyan Premier League ( ), who had managed the division on their behalf for over a decade.

While 14 clubs have signed the undertaking to start the season, four clubs – led by Gor Mahia, Mathare United, Zoo FC, and Ulinzi Stars – have not signed the same with FKF president Nick Mwendwa warning them they risk being kicked out of the league if they don’t commit by season kick-off.

“We don’t have time to waste, it is either they sign or they forget about playing in the league,” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday.

“We only have one league in Kenya which is run by FKF, so I don’t know which league the four clubs will play in, it is either they sign or forget participating in the same.”

Already Bidco United players have been tested for Covid-19.