FKF revises fixtures yet again as AFC Leopards kick off against Tusker
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has once again revised fixtures for matchday one in the FKF Premier League.
Since releasing the draft fixture list for the 2020-21 campaign, it is the third time the fixtures are being revised with AFC Leopards now set to open the season with a clash against Tusker at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, November 28.
According to the revised fixture list, three matches will be played on Saturday with AFC versus Tusker being broadcast live by FKF broadcast partners StarTimes, with the two other matches pitting promoted Vihiga United against Kakamega Homeboyz at Mumias Compex and Bandari against Sofapaka at Mbaraki Stadium.
On Sunday, four matches will be played - Nairobi City Stars taking on Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo Stadium, Kariobangi Sharks against Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium, Posta Rangers vs KCB at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, and Western Stima against Bidco United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.
Champions Gor Mahia, who will be taking part in Caf Champions League assignment against APR of Rwanda, will open the season with a home game against Zoo FC at Nyayo Stadium on December 2.
After the FKF managed to successfully test all players and officials for Covid-19, the federation was also successful as they staged a test match between Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco United to gauge their preparedness.
During the match played at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, and attended by FKF president Nick Mwendwa, Bidco United announced their intentions in the 2020/21 FKF-PL after edging out Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal.
Former Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka striker Stephen Waruru scored the only goal in the second half to help the Thika-based side to victory.
However, it was the Slum Boys who had started the game on a high, pressing with every opportunity they got. Coach William Muluya started with his best team, with goalkeeper Brian Bwire in goal, while Patillah Omoto, Erick Kapaito, and James Mazembe also started the game.
Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia was impressed with the outcome, stating to Goal: “The preparations have been good and the win is a reward for their efforts, and the good thing is that our strategy worked.
“The win is a morale booster not only to me as a coach but the entire team as well and they have a reason to look forward to the start of the season.
“I have also been impressed with the way Pistone [Mutamba], Waruru, Gathu and Victor Ayugi have played. Critics said that those players are old but they have proved them wrong.”
Bidco United were promoted to the top-flight alongside Nairobi City Stars and Vihiga United.