FKF reveals big reward scheme for Harambee Stars ahead of Afcon finals

The Kenyan national team reached the final of the 2019 edition after finishing second in Group F behind Ghana

The Football Federation (FKF) has revealed a big reward scheme for Harambee Stars players ahead of the Afcon finals in June and July.

Harambee Stars, who qualified for the finals in from Group F - which included included , Ethiopia and suspended Sierra Leone - will have a training camp in from May 27 to June 16.

A contingent of 26 players will travel to the camp in Paris, where head coach Sebastien Migne will trim the squad to 23 players.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed that the federation has received the money meant to prepare the team for the continental showpiece from government.

“We have received a huge chunk of the amount the government promised the federation. For now, I can tell you Sh219million of the Sh244million is in our account and in that regard we have come up with a formula to reward our players," Mwendwa told Goal in an interview.

“The coach will camp with 26 players in France and that squad will be trimmed to a 23-member team that will finally head to for the Afcon 2019. In the reward scheme, we will give the three axed players some Sh250, 000 for their participation in the Afcon preparations."

Mwendwa, who was speaking at the sidelines of the ShindanaStars promotion launch, added that the players who represented the country in the Afcon qualifiers will be rewarded with Sh38million, from the Sh50million promised by Deputy President William Ruto before the match against Ghana in Nairobi.

Harambee Stars won the match against the Black Stars by a solitary goal.

“Out of the Sh50m, Sh38m will be given to the players that participated in the qualifiers. How much a player will receive depends on the number of games he played across that period," Mwendwa added.

“We are also looking at the possibility of having two friendly matches in Paris. We are waiting to see which countries will camp in France so that we see if they can agree to play against us for friendlies.

"We are also waiting for Caf to conduct the Afcon draw so that we plan for the friendlies with ease."

The 2019 Afcon draw will be conducted in Cairo on April 12.