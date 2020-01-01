FKF release schedule for Covid-19 tests ahead of Premier League kick-off

The federation has now outlined the venues where teams will have the Covid-19 tests conducted ahead of season kick-off

The Football Federation (FKF) has released the schedule for testing all players and officials for Covid-19 ahead of the Premier League kick-off on November 28.

As exclusively revealed by Goal, the federation has set aside three days – starting on Monday, November 23 - to conduct the exercise in readiness for the first match of the season on Saturday.

According to the schedule obtained by Goal, the clubs to have their players and officials tested on November 23 are Bidco United, whose exercise will be conducted at Thika Stadium, (Utalii Grounds), (Utalii Grounds), and at the same venue.

On November 24, Kakamega will be tested at Bukhungu Stadium, Wazito FC at Marist University College, at Utalii Grounds, at Mbaraki Sports Club, at Sudi Stadium, at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, and Posta at Utalii Grounds.

On November 25, the exercise will start with prompted side at Senede High School in Vihiga, AFC at De Paul Centre in Karen, and Nairobi City Stars at Ligi Ndogo grounds.

So far, four teams – champions , , , and - are yet to sign the undertaking for FKF to kick off the season, and have thus been excluded from the Covid-19 tests exercise.

Despite the FKF setting November 28 as the date to kick off the new campaign, the government is yet to lift the ban on contact sports which includes football, FKF president Nick Mwendwa is confident the league will kick-off as planned.

“The response from the Ministry of Sports is very positive. We have been engaging them for a while now and they don’t have any problems if we start the league,” Mwendwa told Goal in a previous interview.

“All they wanted is to see was whether as a federation we are able to put all the Covid-19 measures in place to avoid the spread of the virus and we have given them the guidelines of what we plan to do for a smooth resumption.”

With the absence of the four other teams, the new FKF Board will have to revise the fixtures before the season gets underway.