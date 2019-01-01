FKF relaxes election laws after Sports Disputes Tribunal setback

The national polls which were scheduled to be conducted in December was cancelled by the arbitration board citing irregularities

The Football Federation (FKF) has relaxed some elections laws which were seen as contentious and favourable to the current office-holders.

Following the cancellation of the branch and national elections by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), the FKF has now amended the electoral laws ahead of the fresh elections at a yet to be confirmed date.

After cancelling the elections, the Disputes Tribunal claimed the Elections Board was not properly constituted and that there was no public participation in the formulation of the FKF Electoral Code.

In the new laws, those who are eyeing the presidential seat will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Shs300,000 as opposed to the earlier requirement of Shs400,000.

The contestants for the post of the National Executive Council will pay a fee of Shs75,000 from Shs150,000 and those seeking county chairmanship post will also enjoy a deducted statutory fee of Shs 10, 000 against an earlier requirement of Shs100,000.

“For purposes of nomination, each candidate for any of the position of the National Executive Committee shall pay a non-refundable nomination fee as follows; for the position of president and deputy president each - Ssh 300,000 and for the position of NEC Member - Sh75,000. For the position of County Chairperson and the running mate - Sh10, 000,” the amended electoral code seen by Goal stipulates.

But the larger part of the 26-page electoral regulation book remains intact as the FKF tries to even the field for the upcoming elections.

“Each candidate shall have been active in football for three of the last four years before being proposed as a candidate,” the document continued to read.

“Each candidate shall present declarations of support from at least five [5] of the seventy-eight [78] eligible voters as per article 21 of the 2012 FKF constitution.

“In the event of a dispute pertaining to double endorsements, the FKF general secretary being the custodian of clubs and members’ registry, shall advise the board on which endorsement is valid.

“Being proposed as a candidate by a member shall be understood as a declaration of support. Each member may only present a declaration of support for one candidate for each position of president and vice president.”

Candidates for the various positions are also required to provide relevant clearance documents from government bodies which include the Certificate of Good Conduct, Higher Education Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Credit Reference Bureau.

Each candidate vying for the position of FKF president will also be required to present a running mate for the position of vice-president.