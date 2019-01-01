FKF promise to take tough action against Gor Mahia after acts of hooliganism

Ugly scenes were once again witnessed in the Kenyan Premier League following the violence that marred K'Ogalo v KCB tie

The Football Kenya Federation has vowed to take action against Gor Mahia following the violence that marred their league match in Machakos.

Sunday’s match was stopped for about 25 minutes after a section of K’Ogalo fans went on the rampage as they protested a throw-in given to KCB in the 88th minute even as the Bankers went ahead to force a 1-0 victory.

The violent fans destroyed vehicles, including the KCB team bus whose windows were shuttered by stones and two ambulances belonging to the Machakos County.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa now says that the act of hooliganism will not go unpunished: “Just like AFC Leopards, IDCC will move fast on this one too. We have to remove such fellows from the game.

"It is very unfortunate that fans are not keen to learn and abstrain from such acts. That was very shameful for the sport and it darkens our weekend," Mwendwa told Goal.com in an interview.

"We will use all the powers that we have to bring the culprits to book. Gor Mahia will also be punished if proved that their fans indeed, played a part in the vandalism.”

Just two weeks ago, AFC Leopards fans roughed up match officials as they protested poor officiating in a defeat against Nzoia Sugar.

KP Independent and the disciplinary committee have since summoned the club together with Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi, who was allegedly accused of leading the assault on the match officials.