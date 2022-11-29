FKF problems are deep rooted and require clinical surgery despite Fifa lifting ban - Nyamweya

Sam Nyamweya believes lifting of the ban slapped on Kenya by Fifa will not be a lasting solution to the challenges facing the sport.

Nyamweya welcomes lifting of ban

Cautions a lot needs to be done

Fifa to send a mission to Nairobi

WHAT HAPPENED? Sam Nyamweya believes lifting of the ban slapped on Kenya by Fifa will not be a lasting solution to the challenges facing the sport.

Kenyan football received a reprieve on Monday after the world governing body lifted the indefinite suspension slapped on the East African nation.

The ban was imposed last November after the Kenyan government moved to arrest the then FKF President Nick Mwendwa citing misappropriation of funds meant for the sport.

Nyamweya has now said despite the ban being lifted, a lot needs to be done to bring the sport back to its best.

WHAT HE SAID: “Granted that the lifting of the suspension is highly welcome, regrettably the challenges in FKF are deep-rooted and require clinical surgery," Nyamweya told GOAL.

"It is on this basis that the fact-finding mission by Fifa and Caf strongly considers a meeting with the stakeholders with a view to getting a lasting and sustainable solution to the challenges bedevilling Kenyan football.

WHAT IS MORE? Nyamweya has welcomed Fifa's decision to send a mission to the country to chart the way forward.

"Without prejudice and preempting the outcome of the Fifa-Caf mission, it is the informed view of the football stakeholders that instituting a Fifa-Caf, Government of Kenya backed Normalisation Committee with a mandate to institute reforms and holding of free, fair and credible elections, otherwise the great effort by Fifa will be futile."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The lifting of the ban means Kenya can now effectively play in international matches. During the ban, Kenya were kicked out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

WHAT NEXT FOR KENYA? Fifa has confirmed they will send a mission to Kenya to chart the way forward.