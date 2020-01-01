FKF presidential aspirant Mwachiro lauds Mudavadi's financial boost for AFC Leopards

The contestant says the move came at the right time for Ingwe who hope to build a home stadium in the near future

Football Federation (FKF) Presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has lauded Musalia Mudavadi's financial help for AFC .

Mudavadi off-set AFC Leopards land rates debt that had proved to be a stumbling block in their dream to build a home ground. The former Deputy Prime Minister paid the outstanding KSh600, 000 debt and promised to take financial care of players during the coronavirus period.

A move that has attracted praise from Mwachiro who made his interest to vie for FKF presidency a few weeks ago.

More teams

“I take this opportunity to commend the support extended to AFC Leopards by [Musalia] Mudavadi at a time when football clubs, especially community football clubs in Kenya, are navigating a rough patch,” Mwachiro said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Through this generous financial support, AFC Leopards will fast-track their journey towards sustainability and realise a long-held ambition of owning a home stadium.

“Football players, whose lives have been disrupted by the cessation of sports, also stand to benefit from the rescue package that has been given to the club by Mudavadi.”

The former FKF Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer further urged clubs to ensure they meet the club licensing requirements as they aim to find a stable footing on matters of finance.

“As we move into a season of recalibrating the football management in the country, it is important that clubs in Kenya start the process of adopting club licensing as recommended by Fifa and Caf,” Mwachiro added.

“Club licensing is a significant step-change that will enable community clubs to gain from professional management and commercially sustainable operations.

“My administration will assist the clubs that adhere to club licencing via financial resources and/or expert knowledge. This is a new dawn for Kenyan football.”

Article continues below

Mwachiro will battle for FKF's top seat against the incumbent Nick Mwendwa, former Cecafa Secretary-General Nicholas Musonye, ex-FKF Vice-President Sammy Shollei, former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, former Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga and 's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda.

There is no tentative date when the federation will hold its mandatory elections as the previous two attempts were stopped by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The SDT, in its December rule, stated the electoral code discriminated against other contestants and favoured the incumbent while in its March judgement, the John Ohaga-led body said FKF's National Executive Committee's term had expired and thus were not in a position to oversee elections.