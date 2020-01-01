FKF presidential aspirant Mwachiro lauds government three-month package for KPL players

The government's move is aimed at cushioning footballers from the adverse effects of Covid-19

Football Federation (FKF) Presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has lauded the government initiative to disburse Ksh10,000 for each footballer to cater for their needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Sports confirmed the players will benefit from the funds derived from the Sports Fund kitty and will be channelled to the players for the next three months.

“It’s a great step from Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina [Mohamed], it shows that the government is listening and this is the kind of proactive leadership that sportspersons have been waiting for,” Mwachiro said in a statement seen by Goal.

“Setting up the fund and actualizing the distribution of money to players within such a short notice is commendable. This fund has come at a time when footballers have been having it rough and it’s impressive that the private sector has also heeded calls from the government.

“It’s encouraging to hear that women football will also benefit and we hope other tiers of Kenyan football will also be considered in the near future.”

The former FKF Deputy General Secretary/CEO pointed out the pandemic, which saw soccer activities suspended in April and later cancelled in May, has taught the football industry key lessons.

“The government is the biggest shareholder when it comes to social welfare and we as the football fraternity need to be on the same page with it moving forward to build a sustainable industry,” the aspirant added.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is teaching us a lot of lessons key among them is the need to prepare for rainy days.

“Players should not suffer post-Covid-19 since there is definitely going to be wholesome changes to the football scenario all over the world.

“If elected, I intend to engage the government to draw clear working lines between us to encourage corporates to invest in the game so that stories of players suffering will be a thing of the past.”

Mwachiro's statement is in contrast with his opponent Sam Nywamweya who claimed the Ksh 10,000 is too little for the beneficiaries.

“Ksh 10K for each beneficiary is grossly unfair, the ratio between the salaries of older married veteran players with wives plus children is at least 3:1 and between a senior coach and young player at least 6:1 or higher," Nyamweya said on Wednesday.

“That 'one-size-fits-all' approach makes for bureaucratic simplicity and real-world absurdity.

“The inclusion of only five club officials is grossly unfair and every club has at least 10-15 technical bench members and administrative staff. On what grounds were the other five to10 coaches and officials been excluded?”

Mwachiro and Nyamweya are among aspirants eying Nick Mwendwa's seat at the helm of FKF when elections are held.