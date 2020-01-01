Sorry, I am here to work, not to beg for respect - FKF president Mwendwa

The federation chief found himself under fire following their decision to cancel the league and declare K'Ogalo champions

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has defended the decision to cancel the Kenyan Premier League ( ) by chastising those who said a consultative meeting should have been held first.

After the FKF moved to cancel the top-tier on Thursday, stakeholders including the KPL managing body and some club chairmen criticised the federation for what they called a rushed decision.

were declared league champion, which essentially means they have now won the league for the fourth straight time, a move which generated a lot of discussion among stakeholders.

“Our regulations do not expressly allow me to convene a meeting and deliberate on such issues. I was elected to lead football in Kenya and not to lead in some joke-like meetings. Let us be serious,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“This [KPL cancellation] is a serious issue and I will never ask for respect from anyone. I am here to work. If you want to abuse me or respect me it is up to you.

“We are like judges, we have delivered our judgement and anyone who is not happy has the right to seek redress from other available avenues.”

The FKF chief asserts they followed the laid down regulations before arriving at the decision that saw KPL, the National Super League (NSL) and lower leagues cancelled with some teams promoted and others relegated.

“We simply followed the rules and given the President [Uhuru Kenyatta] had extended the curfew period until May 16 and there is the possibility of extending or reducing the period depending on the Covid-19 situation, it was untenable for the resumption of action,” he added.

“Teams are always given two months for pre-season in normal circumstances and even if we give teams one and a half months for the same, it means we could be already almost in September before we begin playing.

“And this is in the most optimistic of circumstances situation. In the worst-case scenario, the league could resume next year.

“The rules made are not for KPL alone, they apply to all leagues.”

The move to cancel the league and hand K'Ogalo title continues to raise voices of dissent as the FKF defend their decision while KPL cries foul over what they regard as a failure to be consulted on the matter.