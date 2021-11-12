FKF Premier League, Women's Premier League suspended by Caretaker Committee

The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee has suspended the Premier League and Women's Premier League and immediate lower tiers for two weeks for regularisation purposes.

The body, under the chairmanship of retired judge Aaron Ringera, was confirmed by Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed, who opted to disband the current regime, led by Nick Mwendwa, for alleged funds misappropriation.

With the committee having six months to normalize the game in the country, it has opted to temporarily stop planned matches.

What has been said?



"Following a meeting of the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee [on Friday morning], it has been unanimously decided to suspend the FKF Premier League, the National Super League, FKF Division One, FKF Women's Premier League, FKF Women's Division 1 League for a period of two weeks starting today, November 12, 2021," read a statement from the Committee obtained by GOAL.

"The decision has been reached to ensure regularisation of the league activities across the country. The Committee will be engaging with clubs and other football stakeholders in due course.

"Leagues running under the Branches and sub-branches should continue as normal. We wish to reassure all lovers of Kenyan football that the committee will ensure smooth operations of all football activities across the country and beyond."

How did Mwendwa react?



In an initial interview with TV47, Mwendwa stated the move by the CS was rubbish and she made a hastened decision without investigations.

"[Amina appointing a caretaker committee for six months while investigations continue] is rubbish. It is like me declaring you guilty without court process. What law is that?" he said.

"She has already decided we have made mistakes, she has made a decision. Which court has found us guilty? None?...for her, she decided we are guilty. She investigated, became the judge, and passed her judgment. It is not possible.

"It is rubbish, fake, and a failure to understand matters of football. She wants to control football but she does not have that knowledge, that is the problem."

On Monday, the Harambee Stars will host Rwanda in Group E's final World Cup qualifier. Mali have already advanced from the pool.