FKF Premier League to launch golden trophy for 2020-21 season

The Kenyan top-flight will have a new trophy made of gold for the upcoming 2020-21 season set to kick off on November 20

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed they will have a trophy made of pure gold for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

The new season will be under the leadership of the FKF after the federation refused to renew the contract of the Kenya Premier League ( ), who had managed the division for over 17 years, and is scheduled to kick off on November 20.

FKF boss Mwendwa has now told Goal exclusively that the new FKF Premier League Board has purchased a trophy made out of pure gold for the new campaign.

“We will have 24-carat gold trophy, very heavy and enticing,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday. “We have already purchased the trophy, it will be round in shape, very good for everyone’s eyes, these are some of the changes we promised after taking over the league.

“There are no more jokes, we want to have the league managed professionally, we want to have many changes done to the league so that local players can also enjoy the game, we already have two sponsors on board and we are working at increasing the number.”

Asked where the trophy will be kept under lock and key for security reasons, Mwendwa said: “We have already talked to bank and they will keep the trophy for us, the trophy will arrive in town soon and we will parade it for everyone to see it.”

Mwendwa has also confirmed that the FKF Premier League Board, who will be in charge of the league, will be launched on Tuesday.

“The league’s board will be launched on Tuesday,” Mwendwa continued. “They will be the ones running the league and will work from the Goal project.”

, who were declared the champions of the 2019-20 season after the FKF moved to end the league prematurely owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, are yet to receive their trophy for winning the league.

The KPL were yet to purchase a trophy after title sponsors SportPesa walked away, leaving the league in turmoil.

However, the FKF has already unveiled Nigerian betting-firm BetKing and Chinese Pay TV StarTimes as part of their partners for the new campaign.