FKF Premier League suspension a blessing in disguise for Gor Mahia - Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has welcomed the Football Kenya Federation Premier League break, stating it will give the technical bench more time to prepare for their Caf Confederation Cup assignment.

K'Ogalo were paired with Congolese outfit Otoho d'Oyo in the final preliminary round, and they are scheduled to play them at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville on November 28.

The former Kenya international believes his team will have enough time to prepare as the FKF Caretaker Committee which took over from the disbanded federation, continues to normalise the football situation in the country.

'We welcome the suspension'

"It is good that the committee decided to suspend the top tier for two weeks, it is a welcome move for us," Omollo told GOAL on Monday.

"We have had time to prepare well for our Confederation assignments, for instance, we have a friendly match on Wednesday against Mt. Kenya United and then on Friday, we will play KCB in another build-up match.

"With only 17 matches, and engaging in a competitive league game might have led to an injury. Our squad is already thin so we believe the suspension is a blessing in disguise for us.

"We have played several competitive matches and we know our players well."

We have to give our best away

The experienced tactician believes K'Ogalo will have an excellent chance of making it to the group stage, but they have to show it by winning away.

"Yes, on many occasions people believe the best way to make it in the continental competitions is by winning at home," Omollo continued.

"But they forget also that getting a win away is important because it will destabilize your opponent and present some kind of fear. So we are going for a win. If we manage to get it, then it will be an excellent chance for us to make it to the next stage."

Article continues below

Gor Mahia advanced to the final preliminary round after eliminating Sudan outfit Al-Ahly Merowe from the initial round.

They won the first leg away 3-1 but their opponent did not show up for the second leg in Nairobi, which earned the Kenyans a ticket to the next hurdle.