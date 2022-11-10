FKF-Premier League start date set as 2021/22 campaign declared null and void

The reinstated Football Kenya Federation office has cancelled the 2021/22 campaign while confirming the 2022/23 season starts on November 19.

The 2021/22 campaign is annulled

New season's date revealed

League to be played during World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: The 2022/23 season had not started owing to management wrangles witnessed in the country.

After the expiry of the FKF Transition Committee's mandate to run the game expired, newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namambu reinstated the former regime that had been removed by his predecessor Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

FKF's National Executive Council met this week and made several decisions affecting the game and Federation Secretary General Barry Otieno communicated the resolutions.

WHAT HE SAID: "The 2021-2022 FKF Premier League, National Super League, Women Premier League, Men’s Division One, and Women’s Division One leagues will not be recognized and have been declared null and void," Otieno said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

"Additionally, there will be no promotion or relegation in the FKF Premier League, National Super League, and Women's Premier League."

AND WHAT IS MORE: "The kickoff date for the FKF Premier league [will] be November 19, 2022, and National Super League will be November 26, 2022," Otieno added.

"The kickoff dates for the FKF Women Premier League, Women Div One league, and Men’s Division One league [will] be December 3, 2022."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decisions passed mean the Kenyan top-tier will be played during the 2022 World Cup period. The latter competition starts on November 20 and will run until December 18.

It will be a blow for Tusker FC who had won the now-cancelled season, while the likes of AP Bomet and Fortune Sacco will have to work their way up once again. The last two had been promoted to the Kenyan Premier League by the Transition Committee.

WHAT NEXT: Kenyan top-tier teams are waiting for the fixtures to be released. For the last few months, they have been preparing for the new season.