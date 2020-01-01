FKF Premier League returns to TV as FKF seal deal with StarTimes

The league managers have officially signed a long term contract with the Chinese-based broadcast firm to air league matches

Football Federation (FKF) have secured a sponsorship to transmit live all FKF Premier League matches starting with the 2020-21 season.

According to FKF President Nick Mwendwa, the deal will see the Chinese-based TV channel air all matches in the top-flight, national teams, both men and women, and also 30 matches from the lower-tier league.

Mwendwa has tweeted the latest news, which he said will last for the next seven years and is worth 1.1million dollars.

More teams

“StarTimes,” Mwendwa wrote on his Twitter handle. “FKF PL is now back on TV, seven-year deal, worth 1.1million dollars, a year including national teams, men and women and will also broadcast 30 matches in the NSL.

“What a day?”

Mwendwa added: “Get your StarTimes decoder and enjoy watching the new FKFPL this season, and one match per weekend will be on a free to air channel of their choice.”

Startimes....FKFPL back on TV !!! 7 year deal, 1.1M dollars a year including National teams men and women, NSL 30 matches. What a day? @Oleteya @MikeOkinyi niliwaambia niko kwa jam nacome, jam imeisha. Revenues for our football !! pic.twitter.com/Sy7SFEhjr3 — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) September 29, 2020

Kenyan Premier League was switched off air at the start of last season after South African-based pay Tv channel SuperSport withdrew from airing the matches citing breach of contract.

This was after FKF under the new boss Mwendwa moved to extend the top-tier from 16 to 18 teams, a move the broadcasting said was not in the contract and hence they decided to walk away.

The news also comes just a few days after FKF officially took over the running of the Kenyan league from , after their term of office expired on September 24, 2020.

Get your startimes Decoder and enjoy watching the new FKFPL this season ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) September 29, 2020

The company had been running the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) since 2003; when it was formed to curb the constant wrangles between the Federation and the top-tier clubs.

A Football Kenya Federation (FKF)-KPL agreement was drafted in 2015, giving the latter the legal mandate to run top-flight football in the country until September 24, 2020.

The battle for supremacy between the FKF and the KPL started when Mwendwa and his team took the mantle to run football in the country four years ago.

In their recent spat, the FKF moved to end the league owing to the coronavirus pandemic and declared the champions while promoting National Super League (NSL) table-toppers Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

oooh and one match per weekend will be on a free to air channel of their choice ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) September 29, 2020

However, the move was quickly protested by the KPL, who insisted they are the ones mandated to run the top-flight, and thus they are supposed to declare the state of the league.

Article continues below

The KPL further moved to the Sports Dispute Tribunal in a joint suit with relegated side Sugar and recently, the SDT dismissing the case.

KPL was operated and run as a private limited company which was formed under the Companies Act of Kenya and was fully owned and managed by the 18 member clubs with each being a shareholder.

It was affiliated to FKF who were also a shareholder and voting member of the KPL Board of Directors, with non-voting members including the Kenya Football Coaches Association and Kenya Football Referees Association.