FKF Premier League: Gor Mahia to face Wazito FC as AFC Leopards handed Mathare United

The federation has released fixtures to resume the top-flight action after it was halted in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic

The Football Kenya Federation has released a revised fixture list for the FKF Premier League which is set to resume on May 12.

The top-flight was halted in March after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all sporting activities owing to a spike in the numbers of positive Covid-19 tests in the country.

However, on Saturday, Kenyatta lifted the ban on sporting activities but ordered they return under strict adherence to Covid-19 measures as per the guidelines issued by the Ministries of Health and Sports.

According to the fixture obtained by Goal, AFC Leopards will kick off the resumption on May 12 with a home game against Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium before Gor Mahia will enter the same pitch to face Wazito FC.

On Friday, May 14, Kariobangi Sharks will welcome Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani Annex while on Saturday, May 15, seven matches will be played across the country with Western Stima hosting Posta Rangers at Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Tusker coming up against KCB at Kasarani Annex.

In other matches, Bandari will entertain Bidco United in Mombasa, AFC Leopards entertain Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani Stadium, Mathare United invite Vihiga United at Kasarani Annex, Gor Mahia come up against Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani Stadium while Sofapaka will face Wazito at Wundanyi Grounds.

According to the fixture, the league will take a break from June 6 to June 13 to allow the Harambee Stars to confront Uganda in their opening match of 2022 World Cup qualifiers and also travel to face Rwanda in Kigali.

In a previous interview, FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal the national team will move to camp on May 27 to start preparations for the qualifiers.

“We want Harambee Stars to start preparations for World Cup qualifiers on May 27, that is the date we have pencilled in for the team to move to camp,” Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“We don’t have much time left, remember we were under lockdown for almost three weeks and our plan is to have the league resume on May 12, and then after two weeks of action, the coach will be able to check the fitness of players during the matches and then pick his squad.

“We have given the technical bench a period of around two weeks, between May 12 and 27, to check the fitness of players through the league action, which we have finalised plans to resume after the green light to start.”