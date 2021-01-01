FKF Premier League faces new hurdle over Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium use

The two facilities have been hosting especially high-profile games but could be out of bounds if the government will not allow accessibility

Efforts to resume Football Kenya Federation Premier League have been dealt a blow as the government is yet to give the green light for the use of Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums.

A source at FKF has told Goal they will, however, continue with steps that should see the resumption of the Premier League despite the government's failure to allow the use of the two main facilities.

"We have not been told anything so far but what is there is that we have not been granted permission to use Kasarani or Nyayo Stadium so far," a source at the federation said.

"What we will do is to use other venues but keep away from Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium. We have Hope Centre, Jamhuri and Ruaraka Stadiums that can host the games.

"We will have to prepare for the kick-off of matches despite the issue as we have no other option. The government facilities are no-go zones and FKF have not been told what next.

"That is the situation. FKF, are, however, keen to finding a solution as the preparations for the resumption continues."

Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium’s inaccessibility will be a big blow, especially for the Nairobi clubs. Before sports were suspended, Kasarani used to host doubleheaders - especially games that were broadcast - most times.

Utalii Ground was also used on a number of occasions while Hope Centre at Kawangware has not been hosting top-tier games. The ground has been mostly used for the National Super League matches and Nairobi City Stars used it as its home turf before they were promoted to the Premier League.

Tusker and Mathare United used Ruaraka Stadium but the facility has been undergoing renovation due to its poor pitch especially during the rainy season.

In readiness for the season’s resumption, the players and officials of the participating teams underwent Covid-19 tests over the week. The campaign had been set to begin again on May 12 but the date had to be pushed to May 14 as the ministry of health had not provided the protocols that needed to be followed.