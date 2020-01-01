FKF Premier League clubs welcome kick-off date for new season

Top clubs in the league have welcomed the idea to start the 2020-21 season on November 20 after seven months in the cold

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League clubs have welcomed the latest move to set November 20 as the date to kick-off the 2020-21 campaign.

The FKF governing council which met last Friday has agreed to commence the league which was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic with the draft fixtures set to be released on Wednesday.

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has revealed to Goal they are delighted by the move to have the league kick-off after seven months without action after the government moved to ban all sporting activities and social gatherings owing to Covid-19.

“It is the greatest news ever for any football lover,” Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday. “We are all itching to have action back, seven months in the cold is not an easy thing, the players have really suffered but to have the league back is the best news ever.”

Asked whether they are ready to play their first match, Shimanyua said: “We are always ready to play, we started training in groups a week ago and this week we have increased the intensity of training, we have been gearing up well, we are ready, let the action begin.”

President Elly Kalekwa told Goal: “We have really waited for the day FKF will give us direction on when the season will start and now that they have confirmed, everyone is very happy at the club.

“It is the best news ever for us, we have been training for the last two weeks, we have also finished our transfer business, and are good to go.”

Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir told Goal: “Good news indeed, we hope we get good fixtures to welcome us back to the top-flight. I know it will be a tough season but we are good to go.”

According to the FKF governing council, the decision to resume the league on November 20, was informed by the need to ensure the completion of the 2020-21 season in good time and in line with the global football calendar.

“The progress of the pre-season training sessions by the league clubs that are currently ongoing and with the successful international friendly between Kenya and Zambia while observing the Ministry of Health protocols has laid a positive ground for the safe resumption of the league,” read a statement from FKF obtained by Goal.

The statement continued: “The general council remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure the league will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all those involved.

The Kenyan league was ended prematurely in mid-March after the country registered their first case of the coronavirus pandemic with FKF moving to declare as champions and also promoting Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

Already teams have started training anticipating the government will lift the ban on football and social gatherings, which was effected last month until further notice.

Gor Mahia were the first team to resume training as they will also take in the Caf after being declared champions for the fourth season in a row.