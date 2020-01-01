FKF Premier League clubs set to receive Sh1m grant from StarTimes

The federation has confirmed they have received funds from their broadcast partners that will be wired to club accounts

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed they have received the first installment from broadcast partners StarTimes which will go towards helping the clubs in the Premier League.

The clubs in the top-flight have been operating without money since title sponsors SportPesa withdrew support in the middile of the 2019-20 season.

However, with FKF taking the running of the league from Kenyan Premier League ( ), they managed to secure two sponsors – BetKing and StarTimes – and according to a letter obtained by Goal, the Chinese-based TV company has already wired part of the installment as agreed to the federation.

More teams

“We are pleased to inform you we have received part of the payment of the first installment from StarTimes Kenya for the broadcast contract,” read the letter from FKF Premier League signed by manager David Thiru and obtained by Goal.

“Taking into consideration challenges clubs have undergone during the Covid-19 pandemic and to assist clubs to prepare for the start of the league, the finance committee resolved to disburse Sh2million to every club as grants for November and December 2020.

“As we await funds from BetKing, the league will transfer the initial Sh1million to every club immediately to the bank accounts provided for in the endorsement letters and the remaining Sh1million as soon as BetKing funds are received.

“The league will revert to monthly grants of Sh883, 000 starting January 2021 to the end of the season.”

According to Thiru, they are still awaiting funds from BetKing, who are now the title sponsors following the exit of SportPesa.

The latest development will be good news for the club, who started the 2020-21 season without money. The league kicked off without a hitch with all matches lined-up being played at various venues countrywide.

Article continues below

AFC opened the season with a 2-1 win against , Kakamega edged out promoted side 1-0 while beat by the same margin.

On Sunday, Posta hammered 3-0, thrashed Wazito FC 4-0, Nairobi City Stars beat 2-0 while Bidco United and settled for a barren draw.

The league will continue on Friday with Wazito set to host Vihiga United.