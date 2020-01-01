FKF Premier League clubs get more time as transfer period extended

The local federation has announced the extension of the transfer window for another four days

The Football Federation (FKF) has extended the transfer window which was scheduled to shut on Monday midnight.

According to a statement from the FKF, signed by Head of Competitions Frank Ogolla, the window has been extended by a further four days to allow the conclusion of the play-offs which will determine which team will be promoted to the top-flight.

“Due to the impact of Covid-19 that has seen delay in the resumption of footballing activities and in particular, the end of season play-off matches between Kisumu All-Stars and whose final match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, we wish to inform the primary registration and transfer period initially slated to close on November 2, 2020, has been extended to close on Friday, November 6., 2020,” read the statement obtained by Goal.

“The registration/transfer window for the club that will retain position/gain promotion in/to the FKF Premier League shall be extended to Friday, November 13, 2020.

“Kindly take note that the transfer deadline for international transfers remains tonight, November 2, 2020, at midnight, all clubs are advised to ensure that they conclude their deals before the deadline.”

The play-off battle between Kisumu All-Stars and Vihiga United is now headed to the second leg with All-Stars carrying the advantage having won the first meeting played in Mumias 2-1.

Despite the lead, All-Stars coach Andrew Aruka has maintained they still have a lot to do in the second leg to be assured of keeping their status in the top league.

“The two away goals do give us an advantage but we are not out of the woods yet and we must get the job done in the second leg,” Aroka is quoted by FKF Premier League social media pages.

“Football is unpredictable and anything can happen in the next game, so we can’t afford to be complacent.”

On his part, Vihiga coach Sammy Okoth blamed the team’s early penalty for the defeat, saying it disorganized his plans as the players started to give away balls in the middle of the pack.

“The early penalty undid our game plan completely,” Okoth explained. “We rushed into every decision we made after that and it played hugely to the benefit of our opponents.

“All-Stars’ plan also seemed to like it was geared around creating stoppages as they were too many of them and the game never really flowed.”

Kisumu All-Stars, promoted at the end of the 2018/19 season from the National Super League (NSL), found their maiden campaign in the top-tier tough and now have to navigate the playoffs to remain in the top flight.