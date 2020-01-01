FKF Premier League 'bus has left the station' - Mwendwa warns 'rebel clubs'

The federation boss now says they have already taken off and warns ‘rebel’ clubs they could miss the train as the league kicks off

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has categorically stated the new 'bus' for the 2020-21 Premier League season has already left the station and will not reverse for anyone left behind.

Responding to a question on whether the season will kick off without three ‘rebel’ teams – , , and Zoo FC - who are yet to endorse the FKF and StarTimes deal, Mwendwa told Goal: “We have 15 teams in the bag already, that is a bus of 15 clubs and it is ready to take off.

“We have actually taken off the stage and it is upon the other teams to think twice, if they want to help their players [by taking part in the league with money], then we still have time for them to jump in but we don’t have time to wait for anyone, they must decide quickly because this bus has a very high speed and will not turn back when it takes off.”

Mwendwa further explained the tug of war between the ‘rebel’ clubs and FKF was of no value because “the TV rights they are fighting to take charge of belongs to FKF.”

“Let me put it very clear, the rights of the league belong to FKF, and that is why TV rights belong to us, we only decided to give the rights because they were managing the league for us, so all the rights including media rights, commercial rights belong to FKF.

“If the clubs have issues, they should come to FKF offices and raise them, we don’t have time to waste, but one thing they cannot do to hold other clubs at ransom, we are not ready to be held back now we have managed to secure sponsorship for our league.”

On whether have signed the deal, Mwendwa said: “Gor Mahia gave us an endorsement from their duly elected secretary-general and the rest is now history, they are part of us, that is why we have 15 teams, we have written to the remaining three to sign in courtesy and are waiting to hear what they say.”

On how much they have as sponsorship for the league, Mwendwa said: “StarTimes gave us 1.1million dollars, BetKing 3.4million dollars, and remember all the contracts are signed in dollars, and we don’t want to hide anything, those days of hiding things are long gone.

“KPL never used to tell us how much they received from SuperSport, but here in FKF we will put everything out for everyone to know what is going on.”

The top-flight is set to resume on Saturday since it was ended prematurely in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with AFC taking on in the opening match at Nyayo Stadium.