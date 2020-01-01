FKF postpones Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia Premier League match

The federation has halted the fixture to allow Gor Mahia to prepare adequately for their Caf Champions League clash

Football Federation (FKF) have confirmed the postponement of the Kakamega versus Premier League match which was set for Saturday.

According to revised fixtures seen by Goal, the match which was set to be played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega town, but will now not take place.

A source in the FKF, who did not want to be named, has confirmed to Goal the match was shelved so as to allow Gor Mahia to prepare adequately for their Caf clash on December 22.

Gor Mahia will take on CR Belouizdad from in the second round, first leg contest in Algiers before the return leg set for Kenya after a week.

“We have been forced to remove the match between Homeboyz and Gor Mahia from the roster because they [Gor Mahia] are supposed to travel for Algeria on December 20,” the FKF source told Goal on Wednesday.

“So we don’t want to interfere with their travel plans as we want the team to be well prepared for the first leg meeting, but the league and competition committee will meet in due course to decide on the new date for the match.”

Gor Mahia secured their ticket to the stage after eliminating Rwandan giants APR on a 4-3 aggregate win, losing the first leg 2-1 in Kigali before returning home to win 3-1.

When reached for comment, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula told Goal he was not aware of the postponement but said it has come as a big relief to his side, whose six players are now recovering from injuries and sickness after missing the first three matches of the season.

“I have not been informed if the game [against Gor Mahia] has been called off but I might say it is good news for us as we will have an extra week to give our returning players time to recover well and get ready for the next match,” Shimanyula told Goal.

In a recent interview, Shimanyula explained why his team is struggling to post good results in the FKF Premier League.

Homeboyz started the season with a 1-0 win against promoted side , drew 1-1 with Posta , and then lost 2-0 to in their last league match.

“I must admit we have not started well in this campaign and it is all because we don’t have our regular players in the squad,” Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday. “We don’t have six players because of various reasons, some are injured and some are out because of sickness.

“We have been using players from our youth team in the league matches and remember they don’t have the needed experience, but I am happy they have always worked hard to get us results.

“Against KCB, our six regulars were not available, and the coach had to use the players from the youth team, it is the reason we are having a difficult time but I want to promise our fans that this will come to an end soon.”

Gor Mahia, who started the season with a 1-0 win against , are due to face on Wednesday at Kasarani Stadium.