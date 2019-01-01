FKF plan to weed out unqualified coaches from KPL and NSL leagues

The draconian directive might not be taken lightly by a section of the stakeholders in the industry

Only coaches with a minimum ‘C’ License will be allowed to sit on the technical bench starting this weekend, Football Federation has warned.

In a letter dated February 22 addressed to both the Kenyan as well as National Super League clubs and obtained by Goal, all coaches, who have not met the requirement have been advised to keep off the bench.

“It should be noted that no one will be allowed to sit on the bench as Head Coach or Assistant Coach without prerequisite requested qualification,” read the letter signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi.

"All KPL coaches are therefore, required to submit their updated CVs, relevant certificates, a copy of an Identity card and passport photo.

"In addition, the local tacticians will be required to part with Sh500 fee and Sh100,000 by a foreign coach with the above requirements in order for a coaching license card to be issued.

"The submission deadline will be on March 10, failure to which FKF will bar any coach from managing a team in the stated leagues. We look forward for your cooperation."

Goal could however, not establish the coaches, who will be affected.