FKF PL: Wazito FC to open campaign against Kariobangi Sharks

The big-spenders will face the Sharks in their first match as they aim to wrestle the title from K’Ogalo

Wazito FC will start their campaign to win the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League with a clash against .

According to the fixtures released on Wednesday, the big-spending Wazito will face Sharks on November 21 before playing away against on November 29.

Wazito under coach Fred Ambani will then take on December 5, tackling on December 9, and then wind up their first opening fixtures with a clash against on December 13.

Meanwhile, champions will have quite a task in their quest to defend the title considering their first five 2020/21 fixtures will see them face bogey sides.

The giants have been handed – their most formidable rivals in the last four seasons – as the first opponents for the new season away from home.

It will be the second straight time the Brewers and K’Ogalo have been scheduled in a season-opening fixture as they had met in the 2019/20 season when Gor Mahia mounted a comeback to stun Tusker 5-2 in Kisumu.

The Gor Mahia-Tusker tie is one of the matches that has been scheduled to take place on the season-opening day on November 20.

The second match for Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves' side will be against the 2010 league champions Ulinzi Stars on November 28.

For their third match, Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners Mathare United on December 4. The Green Army will then host another former league champion Sofapaka in what will be their second home match on December 9.

Gor Mahia’s fixtures are expected to be subjected to further amendments as they will also take part in the Caf tournament which will kick off later in the year.

The 19-time league winners have been training in Nairobi in the last couple of weeks in preparation, especially for the continental competition.

The first five fixtures will play a great role in telling whether Gor Mahia are ready to win the league title for the fifth consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Kakamega - who had a rather good run before the FKF cancelled the competition in May - will open their campaign with a game against Mathare United. The match will be played on November 21.