FKF PL: Nairobi City Stars to open journey against Nzoia Sugar

Goal focuses on the newbies' first five rounds in top-flight football scheduled to start on November 20

Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United are the two teams promoted in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League with set to play Kisumu All-Stars in promotion/relegation play-offs.

Simba wa Nairobi will open their account at home against at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm. It will be their first game in top-flight football since 2016.

Their second game will be at Kericho Green Stadium a week later against their hosts Zoo FC from 3 pm. On Friday, December 4, Simba wa Nairobi will be hosting either Kisumu All-Stars or Vihiga United at Nyayo Stadium from 4 pm.

Kakamega , who finished second in the abandoned 2019/20 season, will be hosting the Nairobi-based side at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday, December 9 from 4 pm. The fifth game for Stars is scheduled for December 13 against at Nyayo Stadium from 3 pm.

Bidco United, who finished second in the abandoned 2019/20 season, will make their debut in the top-tier with an away trip on Sunday, November 22 to Machakos where they will play their hosts Posta .

The Thika-based charges will then host 13-time league champions AFC at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday, November 28 from 4 pm.

Four-time champions will then entertain Bidco at Afraha Stadium on Saturday, December 5 from 4 pm. The latter will then have the privilege of hosting FC four days later at Kinoru Stadium.

The Anthony Akhulia-led charges will then complete their fifth round in the Kenyan Premier League with a game against at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday, December 13 from 4.15 pm.

According to the FKF governing council, the decision to resume the league on November 20, was informed by the need to ensure the completion of the 2020-21 season in good time and in line with the global football calendar.

"The progress of the pre-season training sessions by the league clubs that are currently ongoing and with the successful international friendly between Kenya and Zambia while observing the Ministry of Health protocols has laid a positive ground for the safe resumption of the league," read a statement from FKF obtained by Goal.

The statement continued: "The general council remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure the league will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all those involved."