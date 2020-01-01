FKF PL: Mwendwa reveals why they released draft fixtures for 2020-21 season

The local federation boss explains to Goal why they moved to release fixtures despite government's ban on football activities

The Football Federation (FKF) has explained why they released draft fixtures for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League despite the government ban on football activities in the country.

The Kenyan government through the Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed confirmed a month ago contact sports, including football, will remain suspended until further notice owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the government later allowed the FKF to stage a friendly between Kenya and Zambia, and despite several pleas from stakeholders to have the ban lifted, the same government has remained mum on the matter.

On Wednesday, the FKF went ahead to release fixtures for the new campaign, and federation president Nick Mwendwa has told Goal the reason behind the move.

“We want to start the league on November 20, and if we don’t start the league on that date, then we will have problems to end the same because we don’t have enough time,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“The government is still insisting that contact sports remain banned but we are still negotiating with them, they have not communicated if we can start the league but we are hoping for the best.

“We are supposed to play our league to go hand in hand with that of Europe and if we don’t start the league on November 20, then we will be in trouble, we will not be able to conclude the league in time, and this will not augur well with Caf and Fifa.”

Mwendwa continued: “We also have taking part in the Caf and also Kenya’s Harambee Stars taking part in Afcon qualifiers, we need the league to resume so that it can conclude as per the set calender, but if we don’t then we will not have a league this season.”

The highlight of the fixtures is the Mashemeji derby which will see AFC hosting rivals Gor Mahia in the first round battle on March 6, 2021, at Nyayo Stadium before the second round duel set for the same venue on May 23, 2021.

Last season, Gor Mahia won both encounters, beating Ingwe 4-1 in the first round match before edging them out by a solitary goal en-route to winning their fourth straight league title.

AFC Leopards are yet to beat Gor Mahia in their last seven matches with the best result against their rivals the 1-1 draw in the 2017-18 season.

However, the two teams have been given tough starts in this campaign as Gor Mahia will start their title defence with a clash against – their most formidable rivals in the last four seasons – as the first opponents for the new season away from home.

It will be the second straight time the Brewers and K’Ogalo have been scheduled in a season-opening fixture as they had met in the 2019/20 season when Gor Mahia mounted a comeback to stun Tusker 5-2 in Kisumu.

The Gor Mahia-Tusker tie is one of the matches that has been scheduled to take place on the season-opening day on November 20.

The second match for Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves' side will be against the 2010 league champions on November 28.

For their third match, Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners on December 4. The Green Army will then host another former league champion in what will be their second home match on December 9.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards will first host , who are expected to have a relatively new-look team after Gor Mahia and Wazito FC raided their first team, on November 20.